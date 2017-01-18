Malaysia's jailed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim scored a minor legal victory on Wednesday, as a court ruled that he can proceed with his bid to challenge the rejection of his petition for a royal pardon.

Anwar is seen as the biggest political threat to Prime Minister Najib Razak, who has been buffeted by allegations of graft and mismanagement mostly related to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Anwar, a former deputy prime minister, has served nearly two years of a five-year sentence after the country's highest court upheld a sodomy conviction in February 2015, a charge the charismatic leader and his supporters say was trumped up.

The Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday that Anwar can ask the Federal Court to determine if he has the constitutional right to legally challenge the Pardons Board's decision to reject his petition.

A date for the case to be heard in Federal Court has yet to be set.

Clemency is the only option left for Anwar, 69, to get out of prison and clear his name.