A Nobel Peace Prize and Obama's legacy of war
US President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009. But his entire term, the United States was at war.
US President Barack Obama is seen after receiving his Nobel Peace Prize medal and diploma from Nobel committee chairman Thorbjorn Jagland at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at City Hall in Oslo, December 10, 2009. / NASA
January 18, 2017

Barack Obama campaigned to end the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. In the first year of his presidency, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."

But eight years later, Obama now holds the record for being the longest-serving American war president, the only Commander in Chief to be constantly at war for two terms.

