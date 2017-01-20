Erik Prince, the former Blackwater CEO and notorious US Navy SEAL veteran, may seem like a relic of the past. His name, like the private security agency he headed, was tied to some of the most egregious abuses of the Bush era.

But he may be making a comeback, this time as a backchannel advisor on intelligence and security matters to US President Donald Trump, The Intercept reported on Tuesday.

It's unclear when Prince made his way into Trump's inner circle, but he has made sizable contributions to the pro-Trump Political Action Committee (PAC). The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings for the PAC shows he made a contribution of $100,000 in September 2016 to their efforts. His mother Elisa Prince also gave $50,000 to the committee.

Prince's sister Betsy DeVos is Trump's Secretary of Education choice. DeVos courted controversy during her hearing on January 17, when the progressive Democrat Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren grilled her over her commitment to protecting students from cheating by for-profit colleges and later wrote on her Facebook post that "I don't see how she (DeVos) can be the secretary of education."

The proximity of Prince — who gained notoriety after his military contracting firm killed over a dozen Iraqi civilians — to Trump is sure to ruffle some feathers.

Here's a look back at Prince's chequered past and why the world may have reason to worry about his closeness to the 45th president of the United States:

Blackwater's Iraq killings

In 2007, Prince's private mercenary forces were accused of killing 17 Iraqis, including children, in a mass shooting that provoked global outrage and caused further strain to the relationship between Washington and Baghdad.

I put myself and my company at the CIA's disposal for some very risky missions. But when it became politically expedient to do so, someone threw me under the bus. - Erik Prince, January 2010

In 2014, four Blackwater employees were tried and convicted for manslaughter and murder.

Now, nearly a decade later, the killings remain one of the darkest chapters of the US occupation of Iraq. It also led to important questions about the US Army's reliance on private contractors, and whether outsourcing was a way to avoid oversight. Blackwater was accused of acting outside either US or Iraqi law, and even of threatening US State Department officials.

Prince sold the company in 2009. Under its new ownership, the company was twice renamed, first as XE, and later as Academi.

In his 2014 memoir, Prince claimed to divulge the entire story of Blackwater, writing in the introduction:

There is much the government doesn't want told about the work we did: the truth about our State Department–sanctioned opera­tional tactics in Iraq, for instance, including our rules of engage­ment; or Blackwater's crucial involvement with President Obama's ever expanding terrorist-hunting tactics in Pakistan and beyond; or even the depth of government reliance on contractors today and the outsourcing of its war machine. Government agencies don't want that spotlight being shone on our work, nor to applaud the greatest advantage Blackwater offered them: increased capability. They want increased deniability.

Fighting Daesh and revival of CIA "assassination ring"

In an interview with the right-wing Breitbart News— owned by key Trump ally, Steve Bannon — in July 2016, Prince suggested that one way for US to destroy Daesh was to revive a controversial Vietnam War-era CIA torture and assassination campaign.

Under the Phoenix Program (between 1965 and 1972), CIA officers and the US Special Operations troops conducted torture and assassinations to target the Vietcong's guerrilla networks in South Vietnam. The programme became one of the most notorious chapters in the agency's history, and was officially shut down in 1972.

But Prince wants to revive it, arguing that it would help capture or kill the "funders of Islamic terror and that would even be the wealthy radical Islamist billionaires funding it from the Middle East, and any of the other illicit activities they're in."

It's a shame the [Obama] administration crushed my old business, because as a private organisation , we could've solved the boots-on-the-ground issue, we could have had contracts from people that want to go there as contractors; you don't have the argument of US active duty going back in there - Erik Prince, November 2013

Part of the controversy around Prince's previous work was that private contractors were not subjected to the same kind of legal oversight and obligations as the US military.

Prince doesn't think US troops are required on the ground to fight Daesh, but supports using "local forces" with US backing — a strategy that could potentially open the door to further lucrative contracts.

Refugees entering Europe from Libya

Earlier this month, Erik Prince wrote a dispatch in The Financial Times arguing that he has a solution to prevent refugees from entering Europe.

Prince proposed "base camps" for Libyan militias, who would receive ten weeks training and be armed with surveillance drones and armed vehicles. He also wants to be involved in building a new border fence in Libya.

The border police, as he sees it, would work with Western private contractors from "a European law enforcement background." The air operations would likewise be outsourced to private contractors, as would the medical evacuation services.

"There would be nowhere for migrant smugglers to hide: they can be detected, detained and handled using a mixture of air and ground operations," he wrote.

The border police I established in Afghanistan used a similar private-public partnership. Border security, coupled with a wide-ranging redevelopment plan, is the only solution for Libya. – Erik Prince, January 2017

Critics, including author Belen Fernandez, argue the plan is aimed at making financial gains from people's miseries. Many Libyan militias already have a poor track record in their treatment of refugees.