The US Senate confirmed Representative Mike Pompeo to be the Central Intelligence Agency director on Monday.

The confirmation came despite some lawmakers' concerns that Pompeo might expand surveillance or allow the use of "enhanced interrogation techniques" widely considered torture.

As voting continued, there were 67 "yes" votes, more than enough to confirm Pompeo, and 30 voted against. Almost all the opposition was from Democrats.

Republicans had hoped to push through Pompeo's confirmation on Friday, but Democrats balked, arguing that a CIA director had never been appointed on Inauguration Day.

The delay drew criticism on Saturday from Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer, who charged that Democrats were "playing politics with national security."

Republicans were also hoping to get Trump's pick for US attorney general, Senator Jeff Sessions, installed swiftly.

Tillerson's nomination advances

Meanwhile, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee narrowly approved President Trump's choice for secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil chairman Rex Tillerson.