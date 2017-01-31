Rebels from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) started to gather in demobilisation zones on Tuesday to begin a historic disarmament process that marks an end to the decades-old conflict in the Latin American country, authorities said.

Rebels are due to disband with UN supervision under a peace deal with the government after 52 years of conflict.

By Wednesday, a total of 6,300 rebels were due to reach 26 disarmament zones where they will disarm and eventually re-enter civilian life.

Meanwhile, the country's last active rebel group, National Liberation Army (ELN), was taking the final steps towards its own peace talks with the government.