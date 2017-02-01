The Israeli army on Wednesday began the eviction of Jewish settlers from the Amona outpost in the occupied West Bank.

The army moved into the area after some 300 residents were ordered to leave the illegal settlement within 48 hours.

Thousands of soldiers and police are expected to start removing the settlers around midday if they resist the order to leave.

Several dozen settlers set up makeshift barricades to slow their advance.

Israel's Supreme Court ruled in 2014 that Amona was built on private Palestinian land and must be demolished.