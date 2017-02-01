WORLD
Israel begins shutdown of illegal outpost on West Bank
Israel's Supreme Court ruled that the Amona settlement on Palestinian land was illegal and ordered its demolition.
Protesters at the entrance to the Israeli settler outpost of Amona on February 1, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 1, 2017

The Israeli army on Wednesday began the eviction of Jewish settlers from the Amona outpost in the occupied West Bank.

The army moved into the area after some 300 residents were ordered to leave the illegal settlement within 48 hours.

Thousands of soldiers and police are expected to start removing the settlers around midday if they resist the order to leave.

Several dozen settlers set up makeshift barricades to slow their advance.

Israel's Supreme Court ruled in 2014 that Amona was built on private Palestinian land and must be demolished.

Amona is the largest of about 100 unauthorised outposts.

The settler issue threatens Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government, which is dominated by ultra-nationalists who support settlements.

Residents have said they will resist evacuation peacefully.

TRT World has the latest updates.

