BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Venezuela launches new cryptocurrency 'petro'
President Nicolas Maduro says Venezuela has received $735 million in the first day of a pre-sale of the country's digital currency aimed at pulling the country out of an economic tailspin.
Venezuela launches new cryptocurrency 'petro'
National superintendent of cryptocurrencies Carlos Vargas, Venezuela's Central Bank President Ramon Lobo and Minister for University Education, Science and Technology Hugbel Roa attend a news conference regarding the new cryptocurrency petro in Caracas, Venezuela. January 31, 2018. / Reuters
February 21, 2018

While some analysts are calling it an ingenious plan to counter US sanctions, others say it's a desperate move to secure cash in the midst of an economic meltdown. 

Venezuela on Tuesday was set to become the first country to launch its own version of bitcoin, a move it hopes will provide a much-needed boost to its credit-stricken economy.

President Nicolas Maduro said Tuesday that Venezuela had received $735 million on the first day of a pre-sale of the country's “petro” cryptocurrency, aimed at pulling the country out of an economic tailspin.

"Today, a cryptocurrency is being born that can take on Superman," said Maduro, using the comic character to refer to the United States, as he was flanked by mining rigs in a state television address.

Officials say the so-called petro is backed by Venezuela's crude oil reserves, the largest in the world, though it hasn't released any details on how this will be guaranteed.

Recommended

Maduro is hoping the petro will allow the ailing OPEC member to skirt US sanctions as the bolivar currency plunges to record lows and it struggles with hyperinflation and a collapsing socialist economy.

The value of the entire petro issuance of 100 million tokens would be just over $6 billion, according to details given by President Nicolas Maduro in recent months.

The official website for the petro on Tuesday published a guide to setting up a virtual wallet to hold the cryptocurrency, but did not provide a link for actually doing so. 

TRT World'sJuan Carlos Lamas explains.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff