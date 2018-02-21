TÜRKİYE
Syrian refugees in Turkey struggle to stay in touch with families back home
More than 3.5 million Syrian refugees have been taking shelter in Turkey. And most of them have families back in their home country. But, staying in touch is a challenge.
Fatima Saadaleen is from Syrian town of Homs which is under the regime control. Although she does not have many relatives left in Homs, she still misses her hometown and tries to talk to the few friends who are still there. / TRTWorld
February 21, 2018

Turkey has been home to more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees who fled war and destruction in their home country.

Most of these refugees have families in areas in Syria where either the internet service is too bad or there are no internet service providers at all.

Many refugees have managed to buy smart phones with their limited resources, but contacting family and friends remains a challenge.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports from Reyhanli, on the Turkey-Syria border.

