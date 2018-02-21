Iranian emergency teams on Wednesday began recovering the bodies of the dead from a plane that crashed high in the Zagros mountains with 65 people on board, officials said.

No survivors have been found from Aseman Airlines flight EP3704, which disappeared from radar on Sunday morning, around 45 minutes after taking off from Tehran on a domestic flight.

Search helicopters finally located the crash site after a break in the weather on Tuesday at a height of around 4,000 metres in the Dena range.

But the altitude and weather conditions have meant that helicopters cannot land to recover the bodies of the dead and they are being brought down on the backs of emergency personnel to a road at the foot of the mountain.

"At the moment, we have a snowstorm and icy winds on the peaks and visibility is very low," the deputy commander of army ground forces, Brigadier General Nozar Nemati, told state television.

"We decided that those bodies that can be carried down would be brought down by army commandos or by the emergency services," he said.

Recovered bodies