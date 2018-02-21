WORLD
3 MIN READ
Emergency teams carry dead from mountain plane crash site in Iran
Snow and poor weather conditions had prevented rescuers from reaching the crash site and recovering the wreckage and bodies of the 65 people who died aboard the Aseman Airlines flight.
Emergency teams carry dead from mountain plane crash site in Iran
Wreckage of the plane that crashed near a mountain peak on February 18, 2018 in Iran's Zagros mountain range. / AFP
February 21, 2018

Iranian emergency teams on Wednesday began recovering the bodies of the dead from a plane that crashed high in the Zagros mountains with 65 people on board, officials said.

No survivors have been found from Aseman Airlines flight EP3704, which disappeared from radar on Sunday morning, around 45 minutes after taking off from Tehran on a domestic flight.

Search helicopters finally located the crash site after a break in the weather on Tuesday at a height of around 4,000 metres in the Dena range.

But the altitude and weather conditions have meant that helicopters cannot land to recover the bodies of the dead and they are being brought down on the backs of emergency personnel to a road at the foot of the mountain.

"At the moment, we have a snowstorm and icy winds on the peaks and visibility is very low," the deputy commander of army ground forces, Brigadier General Nozar Nemati, told state television.

"We decided that those bodies that can be carried down would be brought down by army commandos or by the emergency services," he said.

Recovered bodies 

Recommended

Mohsen Mehralizadeh, the governor of Isfahan province from where part of the recovery operation is being co-ordinated, said 32 bodies had been found so far.

The first seven were being brought down on Wednesday morning, state television reported.

Crevasses and the risk of avalanches made the operation hazardous and time-consuming, emergency officials said.

The crash of the ATR-72 twin-engine plane, which had been in service since 1993, has reawakened concerns over aviation safety in Iran, which has been exacerbated by international sanctions over the years.

Aseman Airlines was blacklisted by the European Commission in December 2016 over safety concerns. It was one of three blacklisted over safety concerns, with the other two being Iraqi Airlines and Blue Wing Airlines from Suriname. 

Another 190 were blacklisted due to broader concerns over oversight in their respective countries.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal