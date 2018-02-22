The UN Security Council is expected to vote, probably on Thursday, on a draft resolution demanding a 30-day ceasefire in throughout Syria to allow deliveries of humanitarian aid and medical evacuations, diplomats said.

Sweden and Kuwait, which drafted the measure, requested the vote "as soon as possible," the Swedish mission said on Wednesday, adding that it will likely be scheduled for Thursday.

Ahead of the meeting, Syrian regime forces fired rockets to the besieged rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta near Damascus on Thursday, a monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 13 people were killed in Douma, the main town in eastern Ghouta, three of them children.

"It was raining on the area so there are no warplanes but it seems the regime chose to use rockets instead," Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based war monitor, said.

'Killing civilians is massacre'

UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said he hoped the Security Council would agree to a resolution calling for a ceasefire in eastern Ghouta, but warned it would not be easy.

"Then we will have to push for it to take place as soon as possible because there is no alternative but a ceasefire and humanitarian access," he said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the killing of civilians in Syria as a massacre, adding that Berlin would reach out to Russia in its efforts to stop the violence.

"What we currently see, the dreadful events in Syria, a regime fighting not against terrorists, but against its own people, the killing of children, the destruction of hospitals, all this is a massacre which needs to be condemned," Merkel said.

Gulf states Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday also called on Damascus to "stop the violence" in its deadly assault on the rebel-held enclave.

"We stress the need for the Syrian regime to stop the violence, to allow in humanitarian aid, and to take seriously the path of a political solution to the crisis," the Saudi foreign ministry said on Twitter.

"We are concerned over the continuation of Syrian regime attacks on Eastern Ghouta and the impact on civilians there," it added, stopping short of an outright condemnation.

'Hell on earth'

The proposed resolution, put in a final form on Wednesday, expresses "outrage at the unacceptable levels of violence" and attacks on civilians in several parts of Syria, particularly in Idlib governorate and the opposition-held Damascus suburbs of eastern Ghouta.

Whether Russia uses its veto or abstains in a vote on the resolution remains to be seen.

The push for a vote came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a halt of the "war activities" in eastern Ghouta, Syria's opposition enclave which has come under a fierce bombing campaign by regime forces.

As the death toll from the air strikes escalated sharply, Guterres said life for the 400,000 civilians of eastern Ghouta had become "hell on earth."

Russia called for an urgent council meeting on Thursday to discuss the crisis in eastern Ghouta which Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia described as a "complex situation."