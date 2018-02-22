Australia's embattled deputy prime minister, under pressure over an extramarital affair, faced a call to step down as leader of his party on Thursday, the first such call from a member of the party, which is part of the ruling coalition.

Barnaby Joyce who has campaigned on "family values" and who has been married for 24 years, refused to resign when it was made public he was expecting a child with his former staffer.

"He needs to step down as leader of the National Party, take a step back into the back bench for a time," Andrew Broad a member of parliament from Joyce's National Party told state-owned broadcaster, the ABC.

The National Party is in a ruling coalition with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's Liberal Party. The coalition holds a one-seat majority in parliament.

Turnbull last week harshly admonished Joyce for making a "shocking error of judgement" for the affair and said he had created a "world of woe" for his wife, four daughters and lover Vikki Campion.

Turnbull powerless

Turnbull, head of the Liberal Party, acknowledged that he was powerless to remove Joyce, who holds the deputy position as leader of smaller National Party on which he relies to govern.

He instead announced that a formal ban on sexual relations between cabinet members and their staff would be added to the ministerial code of conduct.