WORLD
2 MIN READ
Africans in Israel caught between jail and deportation to unknown country
As the April deadline for a free plane ride out of Israel draws closer, refugees and migrants struggle with the question: is home a country where they are no longer welcome?
Africans in Israel caught between jail and deportation to unknown country
African refugees and migrants protest outside the Saharonim Prison, an Israeli detention facility for African asylum seekers near Kziot, where at least nine others have been incarcerated as part of Israel’s new policy of prison or deportation for migrants. February 22, 2018. / AFP
February 22, 2018

"Would you transport me if I was white?" Africans in Israel protest, holding posters emblazoned with the question, their faces smeared in white paint.

Tens of thousands of Africans fear their stay in Israel is coming to an abrupt end. Israel has given many of them until April 1 to leave for an unnamed African destination in exchange for $3,500 and a plane ticket. Otherwise, they face open-ended incarceration

Africans in Israel, including Jews of African origin, have also faced a number of incidents of discrimination in recent years. In 2015, an African-Israeli soldier serving in the Israel Defence Forces became the victim of an unprovoked, racist attack by two Israeli policemen. 

The April deadline is being slammed by many inside and outside Israel as an apartheid of sorts.

Recommended

Groups of Israeli doctors, academics, poets, Holocaust survivors, rabbis and pilots have also appealed to halt the plan. But the government remains steadfast, bristling at what it considers cynical comparisons to the plight of Jews in Nazi Germany.

TRT World's Joseph Hayat has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal