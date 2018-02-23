Afghanistan's president and Pakistan's prime minister launched a 1,814-kilometre (1,130 mile) gas pipeline on Friday that will feed Turkmenistan gas to Afghanistan, as well as Pakistan and eventually to India.

The first part of the inauguration took place in Turkmenistan, on the border with Afghanistan's western province of Herat, followed by a ceremony in Afghanistan. The launch was shown live on Afghan television.

Heavy security will guard the pipeline construction through war-weary Afghanistan, said Jelani Farhad, spokesman for the Herat provincial governor's office.

"It's a golden day for Afghanistan today," Farhad said. "It will help our economy and create thousands of jobs."

The long-awaited pipeline project, which is known by the acronym TAPI, is expected to take two years to complete, but it has been several years in the planning.

The United States has advocated the pipeline as a source of much-needed gas to all three countries over an alternative pipeline, which is also being negotiated, bringing gas from Iran through Pakistan and into India.

The TAPI pipeline is a rare show of co-operation between often hostile neighbors Pakistan and India as well as the often contentious neighbors Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi attended the ceremonies along with a representative of the Indian government.