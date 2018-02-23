International donors on Friday pledged $510 million to five impoverished countries in West Africa's Sahel region, much of it to fund a new counterterror force.

It came at a summit in Brussels of 32 leaders and 60 delegations meant to show political, development and security support for the G5 Sahel Force, involving Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

The 5,000-strong G5 Sahel force for the five countries was seeking around $493 million for its mission along mostly desert borders, including near Libya – the main jumping-off point for thousands of African migrants bound for Italy.

The amount pledged "goes far beyond our initial expectations," said EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini. "It's a tremendous result that allows us to begin putting the force into operation."

TRT World speaks to journalist Jack Parrock.

'Continuous form of financing'

While the funding was welcomed, Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou warned that it would keep the force operational for only one year based on current needs.

"It's easy to imagine that the confrontation between the terrorists and us lasts for more than a year. So we need a continuous form of financing," he said, suggesting that the force should come under the control of the UN.

"The Sahel is one of Europe's frontiers. The Sahel is a shield, a dike that must never burst," Issoufou said. He reminded the leaders that "security is a global public good."

Security has deteriorated in the Sahel since 2011, with attacks a regular occurrence, as militants but also people seeking better lives in Europe move easily through the porous borders that have an estimated combined length of some 28,000 kilometres.

More than 1,100 people have been killed since 2014, nearly 400 of them last year. Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb is considered the most active of around eight groups operating there.

Development aid

But the EU insists it's not just about security. Brussels says political help and development assistance are vital in a region wracked by extreme poverty, harsh climate, food shortages and health crises.

"We need to support these five countries, especially also to give hope to the next generations so that they have also a future in their own country," said Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

The EU has invested more than $9.8 billion in development aid in the Sahel for 2014-2020. Part of that is self-interest as the EU seeks to ease its burden by tackling the root causes of migration.