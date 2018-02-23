TÜRKİYE
Turkish court hands perpetrator of 2013 Reyhanli attack life sentences
Twin car bombs that were detonated in the Turkish town of Reyhanli in May 2013 left 53 people dead.
The 2013 Reyhanli attack was the first attack that spilled over from Syria into Turkey. February 23, 2018 / AA
February 23, 2018

A criminal high court in Turkish capital Ankara on Friday handed down 53 aggravated life imprisonment sentences to the perpetrator of the Reyhanli attack, which left 53 people dead in 2013, according to a Turkish judicial source.

Nasir Eskiocak was convicted for “disrupting the country’s unity and integrity." Five children were among the 53 dead in the May 11, 2013, twin attacks, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

He was also penalised for attempted murder, keeping illegal explosive substances and property damage.

Eskiocak was arrested on June 11, in 2013 near the Guvecci village of Yayladagi town of Hatay.

The court cited that bombings had links to the Syrian regime's intelligence service.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic visits families of the victims.

SOURCE:AA
