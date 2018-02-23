WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump announces 'heaviest ever' sanctions on North Korea
Before a friendly crowd of conservatives, US President Donald Trump also pressed for the arming of many teachers and school security guards in response to a deadly school shooting in Florida.
Trump announces 'heaviest ever' sanctions on North Korea
US President Donald Trump used a speech to conservatives just outside Washington to step up his campaign of "maximum pressure" designed to force North Korea to roll back its weapons programs. February 23, 2018 / Reuters
February 23, 2018

US President Donald Trump rolled out sanctions against North Korea-linked shipping assets on Friday, hailing the package as the "heaviest sanctions ever" levied on the Pyongyang regime.

Trump used his address at the Conservative Political Action Conference just outside Washington to step up his campaign of "maximum pressure" designed to force North Korea to roll back its weapons programmes.

"We imposed today the heaviest sanctions ever imposed on a country before," Trump claimed at the end of a 90-minute campaign-style address.

In light of past US embargoes, that is likely an overstatement, but Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin confirmed the sanctions covered "virtually all the ships" North Korea is "using at this moment in time."

Trump's administration is locked in a nuclear stand-off with North Korea, which is trying to develop missiles that could deliver a nuke to major cities in the United States.

The latest sanctions are designed to put the squeeze on North Korea's already precarious economy and fuel supply.

Mnuchin said there were signs that effort was starting to have an impact, but did not elaborate.

The North Korean military and broader economy depend heavily on imports of coal and oil from China and Russia.

China has steadfastly rebuffed Washington's calls for a full oil embargo – fearing the chaotic collapse of the Pyongyang regime – but has accepted caps agreed at the United Nations.

Recommended

TRT World'sDenee Savoia reports.

Arming America

Trump, defending his controversial proposal to arm some of America's teachers, said that a teacher with a gun would have "shot the hell" out of the teenager who went on a shooting rampage last week at a Florida high school.

Trump also called for stronger background checks for gun buyers and criticised an armed deputy who failed to intervene during the shooting at the Parkland, Florida, school which left 17 people dead.

Florida Governor Rick Scott announced plans, meanwhile, to station a police officer at every public school in the southern state and to increase the minimum age for gun buyers from 18 to 21.

Trump added, "well-trained" teachers could help stop school shootings.

"Maybe 10 percent or 20 percent of the population of teachers," he said. "Not all of 'em, but you would have a lot.

"And the beauty is it's concealed," Trump said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal