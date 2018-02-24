TÜRKİYE
MIN READ
Students in Turkey's Reyhanli recovering from YPG terror attack
The school was closed for one week due to frequent rocket attacks and even though they are trying to return to normality, many students here are still grieving and don't have much to say.
Fatma Avlar, a high-school student, was killed in the early hours of Jan. 31 when a rocket hit her family home in Hatay’s Reyhanlı district. / TRTWorld
February 24, 2018

Since the beginning of the Turkey's border mission in Syria, seven Turkish civilians have been killed by YPG rocket attacks on the border areas.

One of them - was 17 years old Fatma Avlar.

Many students from her school say life in the town on the Turkey-Syria border has changed since they became direct targets of cross-border attacks by the YPG.

Officials in the border town of Reyhanli are now trying to help her traumatised classmates.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
