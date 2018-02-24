WORLD
Dozens killed in Yemen attacks claimed by Daesh
Daesh claimed responsibility after targeting a counter-terrorism camp in Aden’s Tawahi district with two suicide car bomb attacks.
In this 2017 file image, a man stands by a damaged car at the site of a car bomb attack in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen. / Reuters
February 24, 2018

Dozens of people were killed or wounded in two suicide car bombings in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on Saturday, according to witnesses and local medics.

Daesh claimed responsibility after targeting a counter-terrorism camp in Aden’s Tawahi district.

Aden is the temporary capital of Yemen’s internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Backed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition, Hadi’s government has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement since 2015 in a war that had driven the country to the verge of famine.

The attack was the first one of its kind in southern Yemen since gunbattles erupted in January between southern separatists and the Hadi government over control of the city.

Officials at the city’s main Jumhouriya hospital said the bodies of five victims, most of them soldiers, had arrived at the facility, along with a number of injured people including civilians, but gave no precise figures.

Residents described two large explosions in the area that sent up a cloud of grey smoke while ambulances raced to evacuate the wounded.

Residents initially said one of the bombers targeted an office of the separatist Southern Transitional Council, but a member of the group said there was no attack on the building.

Al Qaeda and Daesh have exploited the war in Yemen to carry out assassinations and bombings, mostly in lawless southern Yemeni areas nominally controlled by the government.

SOURCE:Reuters
