Dozens of people were killed or wounded in two suicide car bombings in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on Saturday, according to witnesses and local medics.

Daesh claimed responsibility after targeting a counter-terrorism camp in Aden’s Tawahi district.

Aden is the temporary capital of Yemen’s internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Backed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition, Hadi’s government has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement since 2015 in a war that had driven the country to the verge of famine.

The attack was the first one of its kind in southern Yemen since gunbattles erupted in January between southern separatists and the Hadi government over control of the city.