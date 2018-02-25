CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Turkish whirling dervishes perform in Bangladesh
The Turkish embassy of Bangladesh and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) hosted the traditional ceremony.
Turkish whirling dervishes perform in Bangladesh
Turkish whirling dervishes perform during the traditional ceremony of Sufi whirling dervishes at the Dhaka Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka, Bangladesh on February 24, 2018. / AA
February 25, 2018

The Turkish embassy of Bangladesh and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) hosted the traditional ceremony of Sufi whirling dervishes on Saturday night at the Dhaka Shilpakala Academy.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the Dhaka Shilpakala Academy, Allama Rumi Society Bangladesh and Hatkhola Foundation jointly organised the three-day Second International Sufi fest ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony of whirling dervishes, Turkish Ambassador Ozturk explained the significance of the ceremony and Rumi's philosophy.

He said: “Sufism is a message of love, universal love. This is the second Sufi festival in Bangladesh but it’s a common issues of all Muslims all over the world." 

Recommended

"It’s the common wealth between Turkish people and Bangladeshi people. So we are really glad that our team attends this significant festival, and as far as I know that’s the first time Turkish teams have performed on whirling dervishes."

Syed Rezaul Karim, Adviser of the Allama Rumi Society Bangladesh said: “Moulana Rumi is very popular in Bangladesh, in fact all over the world. All the religious clerics here who have studied Madrasa, school or university know about Moulana Rumi who has become more significant in today's world because of the conflict and the hatred among people."

"Moulana’s messages of the love spreads all the world and touches people's heart regardless of their race."

Yusuf Muhammed Coordinator and General Secretary of Hatkhola Foundation said: "In the contemporary world, we face major problems such as committing suicides, corruption so on. Muslim attacks to Muslims and non-Muslims, so we arrange this programme to get rid of this violence."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar