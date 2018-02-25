WORLD
Former PYD co-leader arrested in Czech capital
Salih Muslum, former leader of the political arm of the YPG terror group, has been listed as a most wanted terrorist by Turkey.
In this September 1, 2016 file photo, the former co-chair of the PYD terror group Salih Muslum addresses the media at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. / AP
February 25, 2018

Former co-leader of PYD terrorist group Salih Muslum has been arrested in the Czech capital, Turkish security officials said on Sunday.

Muslum was arrested in Prague on Saturday, said the officials on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The arrest came after Turkey called on the Czech Republic to arrest him and sent warrants for his arrest to Prague, they added.

The Turkish Interior Ministry offered a bounty of nearly $1 million on Muslum who is listed as a most wanted terrorist in Turkey.

The PYD is the political arm of the YPG terror group, which is a Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

It has been designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

Muslum will be produced before a court, the officials said, adding Czech authorities would decide whether or not he would be remanded in custody.

The Czech authorities also asked Turkey to submit the necessary documents for Muslum’s extradition.

Turkish security officials and the Ministry of Justice have begun the administrative process for the extradition of Salih Muslum.

Muslum led the PYD terror group from 2010 to 2017.

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
