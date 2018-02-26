President Donald Trump said on Monday he would have rushed inside the Florida high school where 17 people were shot dead earlier this month, whether or not he was armed at the time.

"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon," Trump told a group of state governors gathered at the White House.

"And I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too," said the US president, while adding, "You never know until you're tested."

Trump has vocally criticised an armed deputy who failed to intervene in the February 14 Parkland mass shooting, suggesting he was a "coward."

TRT World'sJon Brain reports.

He took up that theme again in his comments to the governors, calling the performance of some Broward County sheriff's deputies "frankly disgusting."

"They weren't exactly Medal of Honor winners," he said.

Trump reiterated his calls for stronger background checks, more effective responses to early warning signs, greater mental health resources and a ban on so-called "bump stocks," devices designed to make semi-automatic weapons fire at even faster rates.