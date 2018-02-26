WORLD
4 MIN READ
Trump says he would have 'run' into Florida school even unarmed
US President Donald Trump's remarks came after he had criticised an armed deputy for not confronting the suspect in the February 14 mass shooting, calling him a "coward."
Trump says he would have 'run' into Florida school even unarmed
People sign up at the booth for the National Rifle Association (NRA) at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, US, February 23, 2018. / Reuters
February 26, 2018

President Donald Trump said on Monday he would have rushed inside the Florida high school where 17 people were shot dead earlier this month, whether or not he was armed at the time.

"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon," Trump told a group of state governors gathered at the White House.

"And I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too," said the US president, while adding, "You never know until you're tested."

Trump has vocally criticised an armed deputy who failed to intervene in the February 14 Parkland mass shooting, suggesting he was a "coward."

TRT World'sJon Brain reports.

He took up that theme again in his comments to the governors, calling the performance of some Broward County sheriff's deputies "frankly disgusting."

"They weren't exactly Medal of Honor winners," he said.

Trump reiterated his calls for stronger background checks, more effective responses to early warning signs, greater mental health resources and a ban on so-called "bump stocks," devices designed to make semi-automatic weapons fire at even faster rates.

Recommended

"Bump stocks, we're writing that out," he said. "I don't care if Congress does it or not, I'm writing it out myself," he said.

The US president also said he met with leaders of the National Rifle Association and told them, "Fellows, we have to do something. We have to do background checks."

"If we see a sicko, I don't want him having a gun," he said.

Zealous defender

The NRA, which has a strong presence among Trump supporters, has been a zealous defender of the constitutional right to bear arms, fighting even modest gun control proposals.

"There is no bigger fan of the Second Amendment than me and no bigger fan of the NRA," Trump said. "These guys are great people. They're going to do something. And they're going to do it, I think, quickly. I think they want to see it. But we don't want to have sick people having the right to have a gun."

Trump has vowed to press ahead with gun law reform in the wake of the Parkland tragedy, but the White House has yet to announce support for specific legislation in Congress, where enacting federal gun restrictions faces major obstacles.

Lawmakers returned to Washington on Monday under intensifying pressure to address the nation's gun violence epidemic, with a new CNN poll showing that 70 percent of Americans now support stricter gun laws, up 18 points since October.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal