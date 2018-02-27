Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery denies reports Neymar will undergo surgery after injuring his right foot and spraining the ankle.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Emery said the Brazil forward needs rest, and there is a chance he will recover in time to play against Real Madrid in the Champions League next week.

"Neymar is not going to be operated on, this information is false," Emery said.

PSG paid Barcelona 222 million euros ($260 million) last summer to hire Neymar to win Europe's top club competition and completes the last-16 matchup with Real Madrid on March 6 trailing 3-1 from the first leg.

Neymar was hurt on Sunday as the French league leader beat Marseille 3-0. After tests revealed he has a cracked fifth metatarsal in his right foot along with an ankle injury, reports suggested Neymar opted for surgery and he would be sidelined for up to two months.

Metatarsal injuries are common in soccer and can sometimes lead to a lengthy absence from the pitch. After speaking with the club doctor, Emery said Neymar has a "small crack in the fifth metatarsal."

"We'll see how things evolve in the coming days before making a decision with him," he said.