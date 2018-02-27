TÜRKİYE
Viral failed bicycle kick saves drug addict
Twenty-four year-old Gulbey Turukucu was missing from home as he battled drug addiction a few months back. But a missed bicycle kick that went viral on social media brought him back home to a healthy lifestyle.
Gulbey, is now reunited with his family, And says giving up drugs is the best decision he's ever made. / TRTWorld
February 27, 2018

A wannabe footballer from Turkey has been thrust into the spotlight in a very unconventional way. 

A video clip of 24-year-old Gulbey Turkucu performing a missed bicycle kick a few months back when he was down and out went viral.

The stunt, that can only be described as comical, not just earned him a worldwide social media audience but also a fresh chapter in his story of heartbreak.

TRT World 's Robin Adams reports from Kahramanmaras Province, southern Turkey.

SOURCE:TRT World
