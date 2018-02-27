February 27, 2018
A wannabe footballer from Turkey has been thrust into the spotlight in a very unconventional way.
A video clip of 24-year-old Gulbey Turkucu performing a missed bicycle kick a few months back when he was down and out went viral.
The stunt, that can only be described as comical, not just earned him a worldwide social media audience but also a fresh chapter in his story of heartbreak.
TRT World 's Robin Adams reports from Kahramanmaras Province, southern Turkey.
SOURCE:TRT World