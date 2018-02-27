The European Union's chief negotiator said Britain was running out of time to agree to a transitional deal with the European Union on its departure from the bloc, if it wanted to avoid a cliff edge Brexit – an exit with no divorce deal.

Michel Barnier said there were "significant points of disagreement" on the post-Brexit transition period, which the EU wants to end at the end of 2020, adding that London was looking to keep it open-ended.

The EU wants a deal on Britain's future relations with the bloc agreed by October, so EU leaders can approve the whole deal at a summit and launch the ratification process in the 27 remaining EU members.

Barnier said London was looking to keep it open-ended, though British officials said their request had always been for a "strictly time-limited" adjustment period after Brexit.

"Worried by the time"

Britain is due to become the first country to leave the EU in March 2019 and failure to agree on transitional arrangements would rob firms of the clarity over trade and customs policies they need to make investment decisions.

"The clock is ticking, time is going by, we are pressed for time," Michel Barnier told a news conference a day before presenting the remaining 27 EU states with what he said would be a 120-page draft legal agreement on Brexit.

"I am worried by the time, which is short between now and autumn. In a few months, we will have to agree with the United Kingdom about their orderly exit from the European Union as they wish," he said.