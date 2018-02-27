A "humanitarian pause" announced by Russia in Syria's deadly bombardment of eastern Ghouta failed to end violence on Tuesday, with fresh bloodshed and no sign of aid deliveries or residents leaving the besieged enclave.

Nine days after Russian-backed regime forces intensified their campaign against the opposition-held enclave, the deal offered some respite to civilians who had been hiding in their basements.

But the first day of a five-hour daily "pause" that was ordered by President Vladimir Putin on Sunday and kicked off at 0700 GMT was marred by violence that saw seven people killed.

TRT World'sStaci Bivens reports.

Moscow's plan falls short of a broader 30-day ceasefire it agreed to at the United Nations Security Council but which has yet to take effect, and has inspired little trust from among the besieged enclave's 400,000 residents.

The regime deployed buses at the Al Wafideen checkpoint to transport residents wanting to use a humanitarian corridor to flee what UN chief Antonio Guterres last called "hell on earth".

But no civilians were seen venturing towards the regime forces guarding the checkpoint, where large portraits of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad and Putin could be seen side-by-side.

The "humanitarian pause" ordered by Putin echoed a similar tactic employed by Russia and Syrian regime during the ferocious battle to force rebels out of Aleppo in 2016.

Russia's defence ministry accused armed groups in eastern Ghouta of shelling the corridor, and said opposition fighters had "continued attacking the positions of the government forces" and "went on the offensive in other directions too".

Syrian regime news agency SANA claimed a former Al Qaeda affiliate present in the enclave was blocking civilians "to use them as human shields".

Distrustful pause

Some residents left the basements they had taken shelter in for days to check on their property and buy food.

But many in the enclave, which lies on the eastern outskirts of the Syrian capital, appeared distrustful of a "pause" announced by Damascus's main ally.

"This Russian truce is a farce. Russia is killing us and bombing us every day," said Samer al Buaidhani, a 25-year-old from Douma, eastern Ghouta's main hub.

"I don't believe it's safe for me or my family to leave by this system," he said.

International Committee of the Red Cross spokeswoman Iolanda Jaquemet said any evacuation needed deeper coordination.

"Under international humanitarian law, humanitarian corridors are things which need to be well planned and must be implemented with the consent of parties on all sides, not only with one side," she said.