Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri is to travel to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for the first time since his resignation in the kingdom sparked a crisis, a government source said.

The November 4 resignation and his prolonged stay in Saudi Arabia stirred tensions between Riyadh and Beirut, amid suspicions he had been placed under house arrest, until France intervened and he returned to Lebanon where the announcement to quit was reversed.

"Mr Hariri's visit to Saudi Arabia begins on Wednesday," the government source told AFP, without providing any further details.

Another source close to the Lebanese prime minister said he would hold talks with Saudi King Salman and powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.