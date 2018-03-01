Japan is in no position to declare the issue of wartime "comfort women" settled, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday during a speech marking a national holiday commemorating Korean resistance to Japanese occupation.

Japan and South Korea share a bitter history that includes Japan's 1910-45 occupation of the peninsula and the use of comfort women, Japan's euphemism for women - many of them Korean - forced to work in its wartime brothels.

"As the perpetrator, the Japanese government shouldn't say 'it's over'," Moon said. "Wartime crimes against humanity can't be swept under the rug by saying 'it's over'."

But Japan said on Thursday it had lodged a complaint with the South Korean government after Moon's comments.