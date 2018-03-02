CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Harvey Weinstein 'Casting Couch' statue unveiled ahead of Oscars
Harvey Weinstein won't be going to Sunday's Oscar ceremony, but the film producer's presence is still being felt in Hollywood.
Harvey Weinstein 'Casting Couch' statue unveiled ahead of Oscars
A statue of Harvey Weinstein on a casting couch made by artist Plastic Jesus is seen on Hollywood Boulevard near the Dolby Theatre during preparations for the Oscars in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US. March 1, 2018. / Reuters
March 2, 2018

Los Angeles-based street artist Plastic Jesus on Thursday unveiled a statue called Casting Couch, depicting a life-size Weinstein, clothed in a bathrobe, sitting on a golden-coloured couch and holding an Oscar.

It was installed near the Hollywood venue where the Academy Awards ceremony would be held.

More than 70 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including rape. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the installation.

The accusations against Weinstein triggered a flood of allegations of sexual impropriety by other celebrities that have rocked Hollywood and dominated this year's movie awards season.

"Whilst many thought the 'casting couch' was a thing of the past it was clearly still a part of the Hollywood culture," Plastic Jesus said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Recommended

He was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last year and fired from his company, the Weinstein Company. The company said on Sunday it planned to file for bankruptcy.

The Casting Couchstatue followed the appearance in Los Angeles on Wednesday of billboards designed by street artist Sabo that accused the entertainment industry of staying silent about sexual misconduct.

Plastic Jesus said the Weinstein statue was a collaboration with the artist Joshua "Ginger" Monroe and took two months to produce. It was paid for by donations through their websites.

Plastic Jesus and Ginger were also responsible for producing naked statues of Donald Trump that appeared in various US cities in 2016, before he was elected US president.

"Hopefully now in the light of recent allegations against many leading figures in Hollywood the industry will clean up it's (sic) act," he said.

Weinstein was one of the movie industry's most influential men, powering independent movies such as The King's Speech and Shakespeare in Love to Oscar best-picture wins.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar