Syrian regime forces have gained ground from rebels at the edge of the eastern Ghouta region near Damascus, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday, in a ground assault that has continued despite a Russian plan for daily ceasefires.

The Syrian regime and rebel sources could not immediately be reached for comment.

Observatory Director Rami Abdulrahman said regime forces had captured the village of Hawsh Zreika in addition to Hawsh al Zawahra, in the Maraj area at the eastern and southeastern edge of the rebel enclave.

In one of the fiercest onslaughts of Syria's seven-year-old civil war, 674 people have died in 12 days of bombing of eastern Ghouta, a swathe of towns and farms outside Damascus that is the last major rebel-controlled area near the capital, the White Helmets civil defence group said on Friday.

Russia, regime leader Bashar al Assad's most powerful ally, has called for daily ceasefires from 0700 GMT to 1200 GMT (9:00am to 2:00pm), with the stated aim of allowing civilians to leave the besieged enclave and to allow in aid.

The US State Department said on Thursday that the Russian plan was "a joke," saying people were afraid to use them because of fear of conscription, exile or death. There has been no sign of aid deliveries to the area.