Extremists struck the French Embassy and army headquarters in simultaneous attacks of gunfire and explosives on Friday in Burkina Faso's capital, killing at least eight people and wounding more than 80 others. All eight militants were slain by security forces.

The violence, which the government called a terrorist attack, marked a further deterioration in the former French colony's perilous security situation. Militants have already struck twice since January 2016 in the West African country, prompting criticism of the military response each time.

No group claimed responsibility for Friday's attacks.

One of the militants' assaults destroyed a room in the army headquarters where senior officers were to have met but was relocated at the last minute, according to Security Minister Clement Sawadogo.

"If the meeting had taken place in the first room, our army would have been beheaded," Sawadogo said, adding that some of the assailants wore military clothing and seemed to be aware of the planned gathering.

The French Embassy came under attack around 10:15 GMT, with witnesses at the nearby state TV offices saying that the attackers had arrived in a pickup truck, shouted, "Allahu akbar!" and began shooting.

No one in the embassy was hurt, but a gendarme and the four attackers were killed, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in televised remarks.

Ouagadougou under fire

Gunfire and explosions resounded for hours, subsiding by midday. Workers fled nearby offices and helicopters were seen above the embassy.

A similar attack unfolded at the army headquarters across town. The assailants also arrived in a pickup and starting shooting at soldiers, said Moussa Korbeogo, a trader at a nearby market.

Heavy smoke rose from the army joint chief of staff's office, where witnesses reported loud explosions. Windows were broken there and in nearby buildings.