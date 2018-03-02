The European Union is considering applying 25 percent tariffs on around $3.5 billion of imports from the United States if President Donald Trump carries out his plan to apply global duties to steel and aluminium, EU sources say.

President Donald Trump ordered combative action on foreign trade on Thursday stating that the US would impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, escalating tensions with China and other trading partners and raising the prospect of higher prices for American consumers and companies.

Trump said the duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium would be formally announced next week although White House officials later said some details still needed to be ironed out.

The tariffs, he said, would remain for "a long period of time," but it was not immediately clear if certain trading partners would be exempt.

The Dow industrials also fell more than 1 percent for a fourth straight day on Friday on mounting fears of a global trade war following President Donald Trump's comments.

Respond firmly

The European Commission in return has said it would respond "firmly" to proposed US import duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium.

It has spelt out it would join others in a challenge at the World Trade Organization (WTO) and consider safeguard measures, last deployed in 2002, to guard against steel and aluminium being diverted to Europe from elsewhere if US tariffs come in.