Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday called for a wide-ranging free trade deal with the EU after Brexit but said it was time to face up to "hard facts" about the economic consequences of leaving the bloc.

In a detailed speech just weeks before starting negotiations on the future partnership with Brussels, May confirmed Britain would leave the European Union's single market and customs union after Brexit in March 2019.

She called for the "broadest and deepest possible agreement, covering more sectors and cooperating more fully than any free trade agreement anywhere in the world today."

But she acknowledged for the first time that Britain may suffer new trade barriers as a result of her move, which is driven by a desire to end mass migration and throw off EU regulations.

"I want to be straight with people because the reality is we all need to face up to some hard facts ... In certain ways our access to each other's markets will be different," she said.

She promised to commit to some regulations and minimum standards on goods in a bid to maintain close trade ties, while reserving the option for Britain to diverge in the future.

The EU has already dismissed this as "cherry-picking", but May pointed out that each of the bloc's existing trade deals with other countries was slightly different.

"We both need to face the fact that this is a negotiation and neither of us can have exactly what we want," she said in London.

'Stay close but innovate'

EU leaders had been pressing the prime minister to clarify what she wants before they agree their position on the future economic partnership at a summit later this month.

EU President Donald Tusk criticised May's approach on Thursday, saying, "There can be no frictionless trade outside of the customs union and the single market."

But Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, a leading eurosceptic, said May set out a "clear and convincing vision".

"We will remain extremely close to our EU friends and partners – but able to innovate, to set our own agenda, to make our own laws and to do ambitious free trade deals around the world," he wrote on Twitter.