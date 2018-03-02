A major winter storm pounded the US east coast on Friday, whipping up strong winds and dumping heavy rain and snow, forcing the cancellation of several thousand flights and the closure of federal government offices in Washington.

Coastal flooding alerts were issued from New Jersey to Massachusetts with winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings and high wind warnings in effect from the Northeast to the Mid-Atlantic, the National Weather Service said.

The storm dropped more than a 30.5 centimetres of snow in western and northern parts of New York state, as heavy rain lashed coastal areas. The storm is expected to taper off overnight or by early Saturday.

More than 2,600 flights were cancelled within, into or out of the United States on Friday and more than 1,500 others delayed, according to the website FlightAware.

Flight cancellations

Half the flights scheduled to arrive and depart from New York's LaGuardia airport were cancelled, with sweeping cancellations also in effect at Boston Logan International and New York's two other area airports, Newark and John F. Kennedy International.

Amtrak, the US national railroad passenger service, announced that "for safety" all services along the North East corridor were temporarily suspended.