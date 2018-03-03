Syrian regime forces have killed at least 23 civilians in ongoing attacks in eastern Ghouta, the Syrian Civil Defence said Friday.

Violence has been tempered in the enclave since Russia on Tuesday began daily pauses in fighting -- but air strikes continue to claim lives and a total ceasefire across Syria demanded by the UN has not come into effect.

The Syrian Civil Defence said Bashar al Assad regime's ground and air attacks occurred despite decisions to implement a ceasefire made separately by Russia and the UN.

The number of casualties in eastern Ghouta since February 19 has reached at least 700.

The UN Security Council last Saturday adopted a resolution calling for a 30-day ceasefire in Syria without delay.

Eastern Ghouta's 400,000 residents have lived under regime siege since 2013, facing severe food and medicine shortages even before the latest offensive.