The International Monetary Fund has joined a chorus of criticism of US President Donald Trump's plans to impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Ordering combative action on foreign trade, Trump declared on Thursday the US would impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, escalating tensions with China and other trading partners and raising the prospect of higher prices for American consumers and companies.

Trump said the duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum would be formally announced soon.

They will hit producers like China, Canada and Brazil.

The European Union and Canada have said they will take countermeasures.

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said the EU will "impose an imputative tariff."