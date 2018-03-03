Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party appeared likely on Saturday to end the 25-year uninterrupted rule of a communist party in a northeastern state and consolidate its position in two other states in provincial elections.

An impressive win is expected to boost the prospects of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party when it seeks a second term in national elections next year. The BJP has been riding a wave of rising Hindu nationalism in the country.

With over 90 percent of votes counted Saturday, the Election Commission's tabulation suggested that the BJP was likely to form a government on its own in Tripura state, replacing the Communist Party of India (Marxist). It also looked like it could win a majority with support from other groups in Meghalaya and Nagaland states.

Full results were expected later Saturday.

The voting was a test for Rahul Gandhi, the 47-year-old heir to India's Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, who took over as the main opposition Congress party's president from his mother, Sonia Gandhi, in December.

Modi's BJP is currently governing 19 of India's 29 states, compared with five by the Congress party. Small regional groups are ruling the other states.

