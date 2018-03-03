WORLD
Family distraught over arrest of professor by US by immigration officials
The arrest of a “beloved Lawrence family man, scientist and community leader” came as a shock to Jamal’s friends and neighbours in the Kansas City area.
Syed Ahmed Jamal and his three children.
Syed Ahmed Jamal and his three children.
March 3, 2018

Immigration has been a big part of US President Donald Trump's first term. 

And since Trump took office, critics say  - there's been a shift in tactics used by immigration officials. Fifty-five year old Syed Ahmed Jamal - was arrested in his garden in front of his wife and children. 

Jamal's situation has led to an outpouring of local support, with family friends organising events to put pressure on the authorities.

TRT World'sGiles Gibson travelled to Kansas to meet the family.

SOURCE:TRT World
