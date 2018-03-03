US President Donald Trump kept up pressure on trading partners on Saturday, threatening European automakers with a tax on imports if the EU retaliates against his plan to slap tariffs on aluminium and steel.

Trump's threat comes amid mounting transatlantic tension on trade as the US president said Thursday the United States would apply duties of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminium to protect domestic producers.

"If the EU wants to further increase their already massive tariffs and barriers on US companies doing business there, we will simply apply a tax on their cars which freely pour into the US,"Trump tweeted.

He's also railing about "very stupid" trade deals by earlier administrations and says other countries "laugh at what fools our leaders have been. No more!"

Trump's tweet showed he is refusing to yield to US business interests and foreign trading partners alarmed at the prospect of a trade war that rattled financial markets this week.

'European Union: brutal'

The United States imposes a 2.5-percent tariff on cars assembled in Europe and a 25-percent tariff on European-built vans and pickup trucks. Europe imposes a 10-percent tariff on US-built cars.

Trump criticised Europe in remarks at a fundraiser, according to video posted online Saturday, and suggested they would not increase tariffs.

"The European Union: brutal. They've been brutal to us," Trump said at a Florida fundraiser. "They've banded together in order to beat the United States in trade."

Retaliation of trade partners