Syrian regime forces seized territory inside Syria's rebel eastern Ghouta on Saturday, intensifying fighting as tens of thousands of civilians in the besieged enclave near Damascus awaited urgently needed aid.

Syria's war has killed more than 340,000 people and spiralled into a complex conflict involving world powers since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Russia-backed regime forces have since February 18 killed more than 640 civilians – including over 150 children – in a ferocious bombardment of eastern Ghouta, one of the armed opposition's last strongholds in the country.

Following a deadly wave of air strikes and shelling, fighting on the ground has intensified in recent days, and the regime now "controls 10 percent of the besieged eastern Ghouta region", the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said late on Saturday.

Regime forces have advanced steadily since Thursday, the Britain-based monitor said earlier, recapturing two areas in the east and southeast of the enclave on Saturday alone.

"Regime forces and their allies have intensified their attacks on rebel positions in the past 48 hours," Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Eastern Ghouta's 400,000 residents have lived under regime siege since 2013, facing severe food and medicine shortages even before the latest offensive.

'Scorched earth policy'