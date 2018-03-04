Members of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) voted in favour of a coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives on Sunday, opening the way to a new government for Europe's largest economy.

Two thirds of the membership backed the deal, a party official said, a wider margin than many had expected, ending more than five months of political uncertainty after an inconclusive election.

Acting SPD leader Olaf Scholz said at the party's Berlin headquarters: "The vast majority of SPD members followed the party leadership's suggestion."

"We now have clarity: the SPD will join the next German government," he added.

The result is set to hand long-serving chancellor Merkel a fourth term in office at a time when the European Union is looking to its largest country for leadership on a host of economic and security issues.

It clears the way for a re-run of the "grand coalition" that has governed Germany since 2013.

Angela Merkel has welcomed the decision by members of Germany's Social Democratic Party to support a coalition government with the long-time chancellor.