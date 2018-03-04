WORLD
Germany's Social Democrats back coalition with Merkel
The decision clears the last major hurdle to the formation of a new government and a fourth term for the Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Olaf Scholz (R), interim leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) party, speaks after the SPD's treasurer Dietmar Nietan announced the result of the SPD party members' referendum on whether or not to join a new coalition government with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, during a press conference on March 4, 2018 at the SPD headquarters in Berlin. / AFP
March 4, 2018

Members of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) voted in favour of a coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives on Sunday, opening the way to a new government for Europe's largest economy.

Two thirds of the membership backed the deal, a party official said, a wider margin than many had expected, ending more than five months of political uncertainty after an inconclusive election.

Acting SPD leader Olaf Scholz said at the party's Berlin headquarters: "The vast majority of SPD members followed the party leadership's suggestion."

"We now have clarity: the SPD will join the next German government," he added.

The result is set to hand long-serving chancellor Merkel a fourth term in office at a time when the European Union is looking to its largest country for leadership on a host of economic and security issues.

It clears the way for a re-run of the "grand coalition" that has governed Germany since 2013.

Angela Merkel has welcomed the decision by members of Germany's Social Democratic Party to support a coalition government with the long-time chancellor.

Her party quoted Merkel on Twitter Sunday, saying "I congratulate the SPD on this clear result and look forward to continuing to work together for the good of our country."

The general-secretary of Merkel's party and her possible future successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, said in statement on Sunday that "the new government has a lot of work ahead of it that needs to be started soon."

Leader of key political and economic partner of Germany, France's President  Emmanuel Macron has also  praised the decision saying in a statement  that "this is good news for Europe."

"France and Germany will work together in the coming weeks to develop new initiatives and advance the European project," he added.

The SPD initially planned to go into opposition after a disastrous result in September's election, but agreed to negotiate with Merkel's conservatives after talks with the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the environmentalist Greens on a three-way tie-up collapsed in November.

They thrashed out a coalition agreement which SPD leaders hailed for its commitments to strengthening the EU and giving them some key government roles

Merkel could be sworn in as Chancellor by mid-March. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
