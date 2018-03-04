Prosecutors in Bill Cosby's retrial want to call as many as 19 other women to the witness stand to show he had a five-decade pattern of drugging and harming women.

Cosby is due in court for a pretrial hearing Monday, less than two weeks after his daughter's death, as his lawyers clash with prosecutors over how many of his accusers are allowed to testify at his April 2 sexual assault trial.

Judge Steven O'Neill allowed just one other accuser to take the witness stand at Cosby's first trial, which ended in a hung jury last year. Prosecutors had proposed calling as many as 13. They added six more to the list for the retrial, including model Janice Dickinson.

Cosby's lawyers have said they would seek to delay the retrial if other accusers are given a chance to testify. They said they would need extra time to look into the allegations.

Jury selection is slated to begin March 29.

Cosby's lawyers wrote in a court filing that some of the other accusers' allegations date to the 1960s and are "virtually impossible to defend against."

Outdated claims

"Developing a defense to any of these outdated claims will require unusual amounts of investigative effort that cannot be completed by the present trial date," the lawyers wrote.

Cosby's 44-year-old daughter, Ensa, died of kidney disease February 23. His lawyers have given no indication they would seek to delay Monday's hearing.