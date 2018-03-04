A former Burkina Faso soldier may have participated in Friday's simultaneous attacks by al-Qaida-linked militants on the army headquarters and heavily-guarded French Embassy in the capital.

The government has launched an investigation into the attacks which killed eight soldiers and injured more than 80. French military experts are expected in Ouagadougou to help with the probe, according to a government statement.

One of the killed soldiers is believed to have been fired from the army after a 2011 mutiny and may actually have been an assailant, a person close to the investigation said. Many of the attackers were wearing army uniforms, according to witnesses, and some were from Burkina Faso, including two men arrested in connection with the attack, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The attack on the army headquarter was aimed at a conference room, narrowly missing a meeting of top officers, which would have "beheaded" the military leadership, according to Security Minister Clement Sawadogo.

Al-Qaida linked group claims responsibility for attacks

An al-Qaida-linked group based in Mali claimed responsibility on Saturday for the dual attacks.

Militant group Jama Nusrat Ul-Islam wa Al-Muslimin issued a message late on Saturday saying it was behind the attacks, according to the Mauritanian news agency Alakhbar which often carries claims of responsibility by groups for attacks in West Africa.

The group carried out the dual attacks in Burkina Faso in retaliation for the killing of one of its leaders in a recent raid by French troops, reported the agency.

The group's formation was announced in a video in March 2017 as a merger of three militants groups: the al-Qaida-linked al-Mourabitoun, Ansar Dine and al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb. It has positioned itself as the al-Qaida branch in Mali, and Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, and has also claimed attacks in Mali and Niger.