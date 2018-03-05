A Pennsylvania judge rejected a defence motion on Monday to dismiss sexual assault charges against comedian Bill Cosby, agreeing with the prosecution saying that it was the jury's job to decide at his upcoming retrial if his accuser is credible.

Cosby, 80, looked on during a pre-trial hearing as Judge Steven O'Neill pushed back against defence arguments in the same court where the former television star's first criminal trial in June ended in a mistrial when jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Cosby is charged with drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand, a former administrator with the women's basketball team at his alma mater, Temple University.

Defence lawyers questioned the credibility of Cosby's accuser because her co-worker had told prosecutors that Constand said she could earn money by making a false sexual assault allegation against a famous person. As a result, the defence argued that Cosby could not get a fair retrial.

"You cannot let your witness get up there and say something that comes from the moon," defense lawyer Kathleen Bliss told the judge. "We're asking you to look at all the evidence."

The judge rejected the motion, saying he had no legal obligation to act as a fact-finder and throw out a case if a witness failed a credibility test before Cosby's retrial, which begins with jury selection on March 29.

A key ruling expected from the ongoing pre-trial hearing in Norristown, Pennsylvania was whether the judge would allow testimony from 19 other women who have made similar accusations against him.