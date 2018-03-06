North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has held an "open-hearted talk" in Pyongyang with envoys for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the North said on Tuesday.

It's the first time South Korean officials have met with the young North Korean leader in person since he took power after his father's death in late 2011 – and the latest sign that the Koreas are trying to mend ties after a year of repeated North Korean weapons tests and threats of nuclear war.

North Korea's state media said Kim expressed his desire to "write a new history of national reunification" during a dinner on Monday night that Seoul said lasted about four hours.

North Korea, some believe, is trying to use improved ties with the South to weaken US-led international sanctions and pressure, and to provide domestic propaganda fodder for Kim Jong-un.

But each new development also raises the possibility that the rivals can use the momentum from the good feelings created during North Korea's participation in the South's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics last month to ease a standoff over North Korea's nuclear ambitions and restart talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

The North Korean report sought to make Kim look statesmanlike as he welcomed the visiting South Koreans, with Kim offering views on "activating the versatile dialogue, contact, co-operation and exchange."

He was also said to have given "important instruction to the relevant field to rapidly take practical steps for" a summit with Moon, which the North proposed last month.

Moon, a liberal who is keen to engage the North, likely wants to visit Pyongyang. But he must first broker better ties between the North and Washington, which is Seoul's top ally and its military protector.

The role of a confident leader welcoming visiting, and lower-ranking, officials from the rival South is one Kim clearly relishes. Smiling for cameras, he posed with the South Koreans and presided over what was described as a "co-patriotic and sincere atmosphere."

Many in Seoul and Washington will want to know if, the rhetoric and smiling images notwithstanding, there's any possibility that Kim will negotiate over the North's breakneck pursuit of an arsenal of nuclear missiles that can viably target the US mainland.

The North has repeatedly and bluntly stated that it will not give up its nuclear bombs.