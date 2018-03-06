Britain will respond "appropriately and robustly" if Russia's involvement is established in the case of an ex-Russian spy who became critically ill after coming into contact with an "unknown substance" in southern England, the UK foreign secretary said on Tuesday.

Boris Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons that he wasn't "pointing fingers" as to who might be responsible for the collapse of Sergei Skripal, who was found slumped on a bench together with his daughter Yulia on Sunday.

But he stressed that if state involvement was proven, Britain would take action.

"I say to governments around the world that no attempt to take innocent life on UK soil will go either unsanctioned or unpunished," he said.

Johnson said the crisis could affect British participation at the soccer World Cup in Russia this summer. He said that if Russian involvement is proved, "it will be very difficult to imagine that UK representation at that event will go ahead in the normal way."

The Foreign Office clarified that the comment referred to dignitaries and officials, not the England team, which is scheduled to compete at the tournament.

British counterterror specialists took over the investigation from local authorities as they sought to unravel the mystery of why Skripal and his daughter collapsed in Salisbury, 145 kilometres (90 miles) southwest of London.

Though authorities were trying to keep an open mind, the incident drew parallels to the death of former Russian agent Alexander Litvinenko, who was poisoned with radioactive polonium in 2006 in London.

"I think we have to remember that Russian exiles are not immortal. They do all die, and there can be a tendency for some conspiracy theories," Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley told the BBC.

"But likewise we have to be alive to the fact of state threats as illustrated by the Litvinenko case."

Skripal, 66, was convicted in Russia on charges of spying for Britain and sentenced in 2006 to 13 years in prison. He was freed in 2010 as part of a spy swap, which followed the exposure of a ring of Russian sleeper agents in the US.

The Kremlin said Russia hasn't been approached by British authorities to help in the investigation. But Dimitry Peskov, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, said on Tuesday at a daily conference call with media in Russia that "Moscow is always ready to cooperate."

