The EU said Wednesday it would hit flagship US products including peanut butter, orange juice and bourbon whiskey with counter measures if US President Donald Trump goes ahead with threatened steel and aluminium tariffs.

The blow by Brussels came hours after Trump's trade offensive brought the resignation of his top economic advisor Gary Cohn, an influential ex-Goldman Sachs banker who fiercely opposed the measures.

EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem said a full-on transatlantic trade war was "not in anybody's interests" -- a stark contrast from Trump, who last week declared trade wars were "good and easy to win".

"A trade war has no winners," Sweden's Malmstroem told reporters after the European Commission, which handles trade matters for the bloc, discussed the tariffs.

"We should be very careful with that word... there are only losers in that, and that's why we will respond in a proportionate and balanced way."

The European Union is holding fire on its reprisals as Trump has yet to sign into effect his plan to set tariffs for what he calls unfair competition for US industry, but Malmstroem said a list of products had been drawn up including steel, industrial and agricultural items.

"Certain types of bourbon are on the list as are other items such as peanut butter, cranberries, orange juice," Malmstroem said.

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday threatened to hit big-name US brands such as Harley Davidson motorbikes and Levi's jeans with import duties, prompting Trump to fire back a threat to tax cars from the EU.

Despite Juncker's headline-grabbing threat to iconic US brands, the EU's hitlist does not mention specific businesses.