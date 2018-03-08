Turkish military and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) cleared another town centre in Syria’s Afrin region from terrorists on Thursday during the ongoing Operation Olive Branch.

Jinderes town centre, located in the southwest of Afrin, was cleared of YPG/PKK following fierce street fighting. However, the search for terrorists continues in the liberated neighbourhoods.

The move came after Turkish Armed Forces and the FSA freed Jinderes Hill on Wednesday.

While heavy street fighting between the FSA and YPG continues, armed drones of Turkish Armed Forces were targeting militants trying to escape from the area.