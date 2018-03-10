WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tillerson cancels day's events in Africa due to illness
The US Secretary of State had been due to visit the site of the 1998 bombing of the US Embassy in Nairobi, having arrived in Kenya on Friday.
Tillerson cancels day's events in Africa due to illness
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens to a question during a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 9, 2018. / Reuters
March 10, 2018

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has cancelled a day of events in Kenya due to illness.

"The Secretary is not feeling well after a long couple days working on major issues back home such as North Korea," said Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein.

There are no indications his illness is serious. Goldstein said some events may be rescheduled for later in his trip, including a planned stop at the site of the 1998 bombing of the US Embassy in Nairobi.

Recommended

Tillerson had planned Saturday to attend an event for PEPFAR, the US programme to fight HIV/AIDS in Africa. He also was expected to meet with American diplomats serving at the new US Embassy. The PEPFAR event went on without him, while the embassy visit was scrapped.

A rigorous Africa schedule that included stops in three countries on Friday has been made even more strenuous for Tillerson by events in Washington. Tillerson was up much of the previous night working the phones when President Donald Trump agreed to a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Tillerson arrived in Kenya on Friday afternoon for the third stop on his five-country tour of Africa. He had started his day Friday in Ethiopia with the North Korea announcement and flew to Djibouti for a brief visit before continuing on to Nairobi.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report