Former US president Barack Obama is in advanced talks with Netflix Inc to produce a series of high-profile shows, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Under the terms of a proposed deal, Netflix will pay Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for exclusive content on the video streaming service, the newspaper said.

The company declined to comment on the report.

Obama will not use his Netflix shows to respond to US president Donald Trump or conservative critics, and has instead talked about producing shows highlighting inspirational stories, the NYT said.

The financial terms of the deal are not known yet, said the daily.