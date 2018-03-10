The European Union and Japan pressed US President Donald Trump's trade envoy Saturday to exempt them, as longtime US allies, from upcoming steel tariffs that have sparked fears of a new trade war.

But they appeared to win no quick concessions.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem said after meetings in Brussels that she got "no immediate clarity on the exact US procedure for exemption," and that new talks are planned next week.

The tariffs come into force in two weeks, and if the 28-nation EU cannot secure an exemption, it has threatened retaliatory tariffs on US products like peanut butter and orange juice. Japan has warned of the dangers of tit-for-tat measures.

Malmstroem said in a statement that she had a "frank" discussion with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer about the steel tariffs, insisting that "the European Union must be excluded" because it is a close US ally.

Fighting dumping

The two also met with Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Hiroshige Seko, and all three pledged in a statement afterward to work together to fight dumping that hurts jobs and industries around the world.

Lighthizer didn't comment publicly after the meetings. Trump tweeted that he spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, saying they are "discussing opening up Japan to much better trade with the US. Currently have a massive $100 Billion Trade Deficit. Not fair or sustainable. It will all work out!"

Trump is opening up one-on-one trade talks with countries on the new tariffs, to see if he can win concessions for the US.

Trump insisted in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron — a leading EU player staunchly opposed to the tariffs — that the "decision is necessary and appropriate to protect national security." The White House said in a statement Saturday that "both presidents discussed alternative ways to address United States concerns," without elaborating.

Fair